Migrants from different countries wait to access a migratory station and manage the documents that allow them to transit through Mexico, in Tapachula, Mexico, 16 October, 2019. EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

One year after the arrival in Mexico of the first caravans of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States, the Latin American country has tightened its immigration policy while thousands of people still held onto their American dream.

On 19 October last year about 3,000 people, mostly Hondurans who had left their country a week before, broke a police line on the border between Mexico and Guatemala to access Mexican territory, beginning a migration crisis that continues to this day.