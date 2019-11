A T-shirt with a design of high-end brand name 'Louis Vuitton' is sold at a street market in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 16, 2019 (issued Nov. 19, 2019). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A T-shirt with the logo of high-end brand name 'Gucci' is sold at a street market in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 16, 2019 (issued Nov. 19, 2019). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A woman looks at T-shirts with the logo of high-end brand names 'Gucci' and 'Moschino' at a street market in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 16, 2019 (issued Nov. 19, 2019). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Chanel handbags, G-Shock watches and Gucci sneakers are some of the many counterfeit products available to be purchased online in Southeast Asia, one of the main sources of fake goods in the world.

Authorities in the region work against the clock to fight counterfeiting networks, although fake products can still be seen regularly in street markets and shops. Increasingly, they are also found on websites and social media. EFE-EPA