An Information Captain leads a session as part of the Origins project run by the Open Arms NGO in Mbour, Senegal. 29 October 2019. EFE/ María Rodríguez

In 2015, a photo of a dead three-year-old boy lying face down on a Turkish beach went viral and triggered widespread calls for something to be done about the migration crisis that every day claims lives.

Esther Ndour, a 35-year-old Senegalese girl, was one of many who were deeply affected by the photo of the toddler and that day she decided she had to do something to warn of the dangers of irregular migration. The thing is, she did not know where to start.EFE-EPA

