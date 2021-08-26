Young Chinese men play on their mobile phones in the shopping and residential area of Sanlitun, in Beijing, China, 25 August 2021 (issued 26 August 2021). EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Young Chinese people use their mobile phones as they sit in the shopping and residential area of Sanlitun, in Beijing, China, 25 August 2021 (issued 26 August 2021). EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Men play the game 'Honor of Kings' on their mobile phones in the shopping and residential area of Sanlitun, in Beijing, China, 25 August 2021 (issued 26 August 2021). EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

At the beginning of August, Chinese companies in the video game sector fell on the stock market after official media described online games as "spiritual opium" and "electronic drugs," despite which they remain an extremely popular form of leisure among the population.

The Economic Information Daily newspaper then published an article - later deleted and later republished without the most aggressive commentary - in which it said "no industry should develop by destroying a generation," causing stock market falls in companies such as Tencent or Netease.EFE

