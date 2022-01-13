Thousands of people have been pushed into drug addiction in Afghanistan - the world's largest producer of opium - amid the ongoing economic crisis since the Taliban came to power in August last year.
The crisis, with a shortage of food, employment and liquidity, has prevented the Taliban from keeping their promise of outlawing opium production in the country.
A thick fog smelling of burnt drugs rises from under one of Kabul's bridges, where a crowd gathers daily in the dry riverbed to buy and consume opium.
(...)