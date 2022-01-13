A view of poppy fields in Helmand, Afghanistan, 27 April 2021. Since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, the Afghan government and the international community have spent more than 9 billion USD to end opium cultivation, without success. Afghanistan remains the producer of the majority of the world's heroin and is becoming a significant global producer of methamphetamine. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/WATAN YAR

An Afghan man addicted to heroin and methamphetamines takes drugs underneath a brdige in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 December 2021 (issued 15 December 2021). EFE-EPA FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Thousands of people have been pushed into drug addiction in Afghanistan - the world's largest producer of opium - amid the ongoing economic crisis since the Taliban came to power in August last year.

The crisis, with a shortage of food, employment and liquidity, has prevented the Taliban from keeping their promise of outlawing opium production in the country.

A thick fog smelling of burnt drugs rises from under one of Kabul's bridges, where a crowd gathers daily in the dry riverbed to buy and consume opium.

(...)