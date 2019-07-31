A view of one of the artworks featured in the "Vertigo Op Art and a History of Deception 1520–1970," show in the Museum of Modern Art in Vienna. EFE/ Hugo Barcia

"Vertigo" takes viewers on a journey that challenges their perception of reality through installations and canvasses that create playful optical illusions and eerie spaces that can trigger a sense of unease and discomfort.

Reality is not always what it seems, and Vienna's museum of modern art (mumok) puts the spotlight on optical art for an exploration of the movement from the 1950s and 60s with a range of interactive artworks that stimulate all senses.

Eva Badura, the exhibition's curator, told Efe that optical art was discredited since its inception in the 1960s and was branded as superficial "not serious enough and too playful".

Although the show focuses on the optical art movement, a term that was first coined by Time magazine in 1964, the exhibition offers early examples of this style from the 16th century such as with works by the Italian Mannerist, Parmigianino (1503 -1540).

The show pivots on the viewers' experiences of the artworks as they move around them, walk over them and even into them to fully experience the pieces.

"The artworks are so strong they have a physical impact: they not only affect the eye but the entire body is influenced by them," Badura said.

"I wouldn't like to have one of these pieces in my house, they are so impactful you wouldn't want to be exposed to them all the time."

A good example of this is Marina Apollonio's "Dinamica Circulare", a black and white spiral printed onto the floor, over which visitors can sit or walk around the spiral's axis which can trigger a dizzying feeling of vertigo.

The playfulness of the show makes it an excellent day out for families with children who enjoy the interactive elements.

But for Badura, it is important that the exploration the artists were making of perceptions of reality, do not go amiss.

"Optical art is a lot of fun, but it is also a very deep philosophical movement," she added.

A set of works that challenge reality and tease the senses, shift and change depending on the angle the viewer takes to observe the artworks.

So much so that two people located a few steps away on either side of the same painting, may be seeing a completely different reality.

Badura hopes viewers, upon ending their visit to the art show, will question how their senses work and whether they deceive them at times.

To achieve this goal, each of the works of art is presented individually on a different wall so that the viewers can focus all their attention on them devoid of distractions.

All the paintings are on the first floor, while the second floor of the exhibition gives way to a multitude of sensory spaces and light games in which viewers may even suffer some physical discomfort, the museum warned.

The light games are simple but effective, one example of this is an installation where three spotlights and glass panes are placed within a completely dark room creating an uncanny sense of unease.

Vertigo, the title of the exhibition, is a tribute to the eponymous Alfred Hitchcock movie of that, like the exhibition, plunged the spectator into a world of sensory deception and apprehension.

Even though this movement has been undermined to date, a renewed interest has seen galleries open their doors to these sensory spectacles in recent years.

"The works of many artists are being rediscovered now and there are more and more exhibitions of optical art," Badura concluded. EFE-EPA

hbc/ch