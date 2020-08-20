A handout photo made available by NGO International Animal Rescue (IAR) shows the release of an Orangutan in Ketapang, West Kalimantan province, Borneo, Indonsia, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/INTERNATIONAL ANIMAL RESCUE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by NGO International Animal Rescue (IAR) shows the release of an Orangutan in Ketapang, West Kalimantan province, Borneo, Indonsia, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/INTERNATIONAL ANIMAL RESCUE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Animal rights activists and wildlife officials have released an orangutan, an endangered species, on the Indonesian part of Borneo island after rescuing the ape from a palm oil plantation where it had gone missing, International Animal Rescue said Thursday.

In a statement, IAR said the orangutan, which weighs between 60 and 70 kilograms and is between 30 and 40 years old, was released into the rainforest in western Borneo on Tuesday after sedating it and transporting it across a river, away from poachers and plantations.EFE-EPA

sh-grc/ks