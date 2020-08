An undated handout photo from International Animal Rescue shows the rescue of an orangutan from captivity in Indonesia in August, 2020. EFE/HANDOUT//IAR Indonesia/Heribertus Suciadi

Two orangutans rescued from a tourist park in Indonesia

Samson and Boboy: rescued after spending years in precarious cages

Two orangutans were rescued on the Indonesian island of Java after being captured by poachers and spending years malnourished in small cages, the NGO International Animal Rescue (IAR) reported.

Orangutans are listed by the World Wildlife Fund as a critically endangered species, EFE-EPA

