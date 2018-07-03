Oribe Peralta, star of the 2012 Olympic Games in London, announced Tuesday his retirement from the national team after Mexico was knocked out of the Russia World Cup a day earlier.

Peralta, who in 2012 had scored the two goals that clinched Mexico's 2-1 win against Brazil in the finals to win the Olympic gold medal, has 67 international caps with Mexico's national team and has scored 26 international goals.

"I want to thank the Mexican team for allowing me to be a part of it during these years, I will always remember with great fondness each of the games we played, we had sad times but especially the happy times which will stay in my heart forever," Peralta had tweeted.

"Today I have to say goodbye to the selection, the greatest pride of my career," said the striker, who is the captain of Club America and who played only for Mexican teams during his professional career.

"I thank all the fans who always supported me, players, coaches, doctors (...) and managers who always gave me confidence to defend our colors, but especially my family, which is the the most important thing in my life and without whom none of this would have been possible," Peralta added.

Peralta, who was part of the 23-man squad led by Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio in the Russia World Cup, had played just for a minute in the match against Sweden (0-3) as replacement for Miguel Layun.