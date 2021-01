A visitor takes a selfie near original artwork from the Tintin comic book series by Belgian cartoonist Herge, on display at the Artcurial auction house in Paris, France, 13 January 2021. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

An original painting for the cover of a 1936 Tintin album by Belgian artist Georges Remi, better known as Hergé, is set for auction in Paris Thursday and could fetch a record-breaking price.

The current highest price for a Tintin artwork was set at 2.6 million euros back in 2014.EFE-EPA

