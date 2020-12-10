Ammar Jafran, an eight-year-old Yemeni boy, who has been frozen in a state of shock since a bombing 10 months ago wiped out much of his family and left him without a leg, quietly waits before his session to have a prosthetic limb fitted at a clinic in Sana.

"He has hardly spoken since that night when the Saudi air force bombed us," his uncle, Ali Jafran, tells Efe, as a medical worker massages what is left of the child's thigh.

Ammar is just one of the thousands of children who carry the deep wounds of a war that has dragged on for five years, with seemingly no end in sight. EFE-EPA

ka-ppa/ks