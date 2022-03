A general view of the old building sheltering Ukrainian orphans in Lodz, Poalnd. EFE/Imane Rachidi

An orphan plays alone with some kitchen utensils in Lodz, Poland. EFE/Imane Rachidi

Ukrainian children from the Kovel orphanage sing the Ukrainian anthem in Lodz, Poland. EFE/Imane Rachidi

Orphans hide-and-seek their way out of war-ravaged Ukraine

At an old building in the Polish city of Lodz, dozens of orphans lay on their bed, hold toys or gaze blankly at the caretakers, still believing their escape from Ukraine is just “a part of a game.”

When they fled the Ukrainian orphanage in the city of Kovel with three caretakers, they were blindfolded to play a real-life version of hide-and-seek.

They had been “practicing for days,” Halina Jowic, the institution’s director, tells Efe.

(...)