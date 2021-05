Two children talking in front of the compound where Osama Bin Laden's house was situated in Abbottabad, Pakistan, 29 April 2021. EFE/JAIME LEON

Osama bin Laden remains just a vague memory in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad where he was killed 10 years ago, and his former residence is now a vacant lot where children play cricket and football.

"Osama bin Laden? I don’t know very well who he is. I heard about him, but I don't know much," Sultan, 16, told EFE at the same premises where the building that housed the world's most wanted terrorist and his three wives and eight children for at least five years once stood. EFE