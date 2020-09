Two-time Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy of Pakistan believes that women are pushing back against sexist and misogynist culture in the country, a conviction portrayed in her latest Emmy Award-nominated documentary "Freedom Fighters."

"Women are now more educated, many of them working now, and they want a greater say in how their lives are, who they marry, how they live, how they want to be treated," Obaid-Chinoy, 42, told EFE in a telephonic interview.EFE-EPA

