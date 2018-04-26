Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan reacts during her second round match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday began her clay court season by beating Kazakh Zarina Diyas in the last of 16 round at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Ostapenko, world no. 5, needed just over one hour to beat her Kazakh opponent 6-3, 6-0 on the clay court of Porsche-Arena.

"First matches are always tough. I thought I played well for the first round and I'm feeling great to be back on clay," the French Open champion told the Women's Tennis Association website.

In the quarterfinals, her opponent is to be the winner of the match between Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.