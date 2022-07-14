On a street in the Moroccan city of Oujda, 20 boys look around tentatively having just crossed the Algerian border.
They have made it this far having fled from Sudan in pursuit of reaching Europe and the recent deadly tragedy on the Moroccan border with Melilla, a Spanish territory in North Africa, is not a deterrent, they say.
It is the second day of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Morocco, and as the afternoon heat sets in, the medina, or old town, of Oujda, a city just four kilometers from the northeastern border with Algeria, is deserted.
A couple roaming the dusty roads point at the Sudanese men and claim: "Those are the ones who have caused the war," in reference to the heated clashes on Melilla’s border that placed an international spotlight on Morocco.
