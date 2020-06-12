Activists affiliated with various Indigenous organizations stage protests against the killing of 'Dalit' low-caste youths in Rukum district, during the pandemic lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, 03 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Activists affiliated with various Indigenous organizations stage protests against the killing of 'Dalit' low-caste youths in Rukum district, during the pandemic lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, 03 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal has been witnessing unprecedented public anger against abuse faced by Dalits or the so-called untouchables, who form the lowest strata of the Hindu caste system, after a young man from this community and five of his friends were beaten to death for falling in love with a girl belonging to a "higher" caste.

Even the confinement measures against Covid-19 have not prevented protests in Kathmandu and other places against the killing, besides the launch of several independent investigations by authorities and criticism from the United Nations, the European Union and human rights organizations. EFE-EPA