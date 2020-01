A framegrab taken from a handout video made available by the Italian police shows the painting seized in Piacenza, Italy, 11 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ITALIAN POLICE / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A framegrab taken from a handout video made available by the Italian police shows the painting seized in Piacenza, Italy, 11 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ITALIAN POLICE / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An artwork that mysteriously disappeared from Italy's Ricci Oddi Gallery in 1997 was on Friday confirmed as a Gustav Klimt.

"It’s with no small emotion that I can tell you the work is authentic,” Piacenza prosecutor Ornella Chicca told reporters. EFE-EPA