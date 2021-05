People wait to receive a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19 during the second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive in Karachi, Pakistan, 06 May 2021. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN

A Pakistani citizen receives a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for people 40 to 49 years of age in Lady Reading Hospital MTI Peshawar, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pakistan is a proverbial cakewalk because not many people turn up for immunization.

You walk into a government hospital and come out vaccinated in a few minutes, unlike other countries in the region where people have to queue at immunization centers. EFE