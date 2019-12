A health worker administers polio vaccine to children during a five-day countrywide vaccination campaign in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A health worker administers polio vaccine to children during a five-day countrywide vaccination campaign in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A health worker administers polio vaccine to children during a five-day countrywide vaccination campaign in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 December 2019.EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A health worker administers polio vaccine to children during a five-day countrywide vaccination campaign in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 December 2019.EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Some 260,000 health professionals launched a massive campaign on Monday to immunize 39.5 million children after more than 100 cases of polio were registered in Pakistan this year.

"Today a national level campaign has started in four provinces, (in addition to) Kashmir and Gilgit and Baltistan," Zulfiqar Babakhel, manager for media affairs at the National Operations Center of Polio, told Efe.