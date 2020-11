Two young people pray at Heer and Ranjha's "temple of love" on November 29, 2020 in Jhang, Pakistan. EFE/JAIME LEÓN

A young man prays at Heer and Ranjha's "temple of love" on November 29, 2020 in Jhang, Pakistan. EFE/JAIME LEÓN

Two people walk past Heer and Ranjha's "temple of love" on November 29, 2020 in Jhang, Pakistan. EFE/JAIME LEÓN

A young man is photographed at Heer and Ranjha's "temple of love" on November 29, 2020 in Jhang, Pakistan. EFE/JAIME LEÓN

A teenager kisses Heer and Ranjha's grave, located in the so-called “temple of love” on November 29, 2020 in Jhang, Pakistan. EFE/JAIME LEÓN

A couple hangs a thread from a tree at Heer and Ranjha's "temple of love" to say thank you for their recent wedding on November 29, 2020 in Jhang, Pakistan. EFE/JAIME LEÓNEFE/

When Hamza's family opposed his wish to marry his lover, he visited the temple of Heer and Ranjha, the Pakistani Romeo and Juliet who paid with their lives for their romance.

Their shrine is now visited by hundreds of young lovers who continue to face societal disapproval in conservative Pakistan even through centuries have gone by since the tragic love story.EFE-EPA

