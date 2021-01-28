The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the release of the main accused and three other suspects in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, overturning the authorities' appeal against a lower court's order to commute their sentences.
Thursday's decision came in response to appeals filed by the government of the Sindh province and Pearl's family against the Sindh High Court's decision to commute the death sentence of Ahmed Omar Sheikh, who had been convicted of killing Pearl, a journalist for United States-based newspaper Wall Street Journal.EFE-EPA
aa-igr/ia