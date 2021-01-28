An undated file photo received 30 January 2002 shows Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl at an undisclosed location with his hand bound in chains. EPA-EFE FILE/WASHINGTON POST HANDOUT

An undated file photo of American journalist Daniel Pearl who disappeared in the Pakistani port city of Karachi 23 January 2002. EPA-EFE FILE/WALL STREET JOURNAL HANDOUT

Mehmood Ahmed Sheikh, lawyer of the British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, leaves the Supreme Court building after the court overturned the authorities' appeal against a lower court's order to commute their sentences, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Saeed Sheikh (R), the father of British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, leaves the Supreme Court building with his lawyer Mehmood Ahmed Sheikh after the court overturned the authorities' appeal against a lower court's order to commute their sentences, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 28 January 2021 EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the release of the main accused and three other suspects in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, overturning the authorities' appeal against a lower court's order to commute their sentences.

Thursday's decision came in response to appeals filed by the government of the Sindh province and Pearl's family against the Sindh High Court's decision to commute the death sentence of Ahmed Omar Sheikh, who had been convicted of killing Pearl, a journalist for United States-based newspaper Wall Street Journal.EFE-EPA

