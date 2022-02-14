Pakistani people hold placards as they shout anti-India slogans to support an Indian Muslim girl who was denied entry into a college for wearing hijab, in Karachi, Pakistan, 13 February 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistani people hold placards as they shout anti-India slogans to support an Indian Muslim girl who was denied entry into a college for wearing hijab, in Karachi, Pakistan, 13 February 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistani Islamist groups on Monday celebrated a conservative "Modesty Day" to counter Valentine's Day, a festival which they oppose as a "western propaganda," although it refuses to go away in a country whose name literally means "land of the pure."

The largest religious political group on the country, Jamaat-e-Islami, and its unofficial student wing Islami Jamiat Talaba (students' unions are banned in the country), held events in schools and universities across the country to dissuade the youth from celebrating the day of love.

“Islam is the religion of Haya (modesty) and we, being Muslims, reject all other ideas that contradict the idea,” Niaz Ahmed, a spokesperson of the IJT, told EFE.



(...)