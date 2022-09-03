Image of the Taybeh Brewery, in the Palestinian Christian city of the same name in the West Bank. EFE / Sara Gómez Armas

Palestinian dances, Arab music and beer drinking contests marked the return of Oktoberfest to the Christian Palestinian city of Taybeh, where the Khoury family opened the first craft brewery in the Middle East in 1994 which has since become a hallmark of Palestinian identity that is exported to 17 countries.

In its 16th edition, after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Taybeh Oktoberfest, the local Palestinian version of this important German festival, this weekend saw hundreds of people – many foreigners, but more and more Palestinians – gathering this weekend in the mountainous West Bank village.

DÉTENTE AFTER THE INTIFADA

"I made the first Oktoberfest in 2005. We were coming out from the Second Intifada and (it was) a pricey one. I wanted to show the whole world that Palestinians can resist the occupation and to show that we are normal people who like to practice their daily needs," Nadim Khoury, co-founder and CEO of Taybeh Brewing Company, told EFE.

