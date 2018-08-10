Cerro's Juan Escobar (L) vies for the ball with Palmeira's Mayke (R) during a first leg match of the Copa Libertadores between Cerro Porteno of Paraguay and Palmeiras of Brazil at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas of Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Cerro's Marcelo Palau (L) vies for the ball with Palmeira's Moises (R) during a first leg match of the Copa Libertadores between Cerro Porteno of Paraguay and Palmeiras of Brazil at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas of Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Palmeira's Miguel Borja (R) in action during a first leg match of the Copa Libertadores between Cerro Porteno of Paraguay and Palmeiras of Brazil at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas of Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Brazil's Palmeiras beat Paraguay's Cerro Porteno 2-0 at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas Thursday in Leg 1 of the Round of 16 with the help of two goals by Colombian striker Miguel Borja in the second-half.

The first half of the game was uneventful with Cerro Porteno missing a chance to score at the 28th minute as Rodrigo Rojas shot outside the post.

The stalemate of the first half was broken in the first minute of the second half after Borja scored an impressive goal from the left and put Palmeiras in the lead.

Following Borja's goal, Cerro Porteno's coach Luis Zubeldia strengthened the attack strategy of his team by bringing in 'Conejo' Benitez, who made his debut in the Libertadores with the Paraguayan team.

However, despite Diego Churin's strong performance, Cerro Porteno failed to boost its offensive strategy and Palmeiras sealed their win with a second goal by Borja this time with an assist from Moises in the 70th minute.

Leg 2 of 2 will be played at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo on Aug. 30.