Boca Juniors' Nahitan Nandez (R) vies for the ball with Palmeiras' Miguel Borja (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Palmeiras of Brazil at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Boca Juniors' fanatics light flares prior to the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Palmeiras of Brazil at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentinian tennis player Juan Martin del Potro (L) attends the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Palmeiras of Brazil at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Boca Juniors' fans cheer during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Palmeiras of Brazil at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Boca Juniors' Leonardo Jara (L) vies for the ball with Palmeiras' Diogo Barbosa (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Palmeiras of Brazil at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Boca Juniors' fans cheer during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Palmeiras of Brazil at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Palmeiras' Lucas Lima (2R) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Palmeiras of Brazil at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Boca Juniors' Carlos Tevez (L) vies for the ball with Palmeiras's Keno (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Palmeiras of Brazil at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Palmeiras' Keno celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Palmeiras of Brazil at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Brazil's Palmeiras defeated Argentina's Boca Juniors 2-0 at Bombonera and advanced to the second round of the Copa Libertadores.

The goals by Keno and Lucas Lima allowed the team, led by Roger Machado, to clinch its third win in Round 4 - Group H, and advance to the next level of the continental tournament.

Following the defeat, the ranking of the Argentine team, leader of the Argentine Superliga, which had its first setback in this edition of the Copa Libertadores, dropped five points.

After drawing with Boca Juniors in Sao Paulo, Palmeiras played more decisively in Bombonera, with Dudu, Lucas Lima and Keno emerging as star players.

Boca took at least twenty minutes to get hold of the ball, with Carlos Tevez, Cristian Pavon and Ramon Abila leading the attack.

Palmeiras' Keno scored in the 39th minute and cemented its victory with some great performances by defensive midfielders Felipe Melo and Bruno Henrique, and 3 corners conceded by Jailson.

Boca is now set to play against Junior next week in Barranquilla, while Palmeiras will face Alianza Lima in the Peruvian capital.