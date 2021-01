Mushrooms in the Palo Verde cloud forest, a natural reserve located in the center of Costa Rica, with a vast biodiversity, which is home to 100 bird species and a large number of hiking trails in the province of Cartago, Costa Rica. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

A Goldfinch bird in the Palo Verde cloud forest, a natural reserve located in the center of Costa Rica, with a vast biodiversity, which is home to 100 bird species and a large number of hiking trails in the province of Cartago, Costa Rica. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

The Palo Verde cloud forest, a nature reserve in central Costa Rica, is gaining fame slowly as a treasure of biodiversity, offering special trails and treks for sighting more than a hundred types of birds.

A private reserve spread over 692 hectares (1,700 acres) and centered on rural tourism, the forest falls in the area between the Sombrero and Navarro rivers, protected by the environment and energy ministry. EFE-EPA