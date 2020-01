A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

Models present creations from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2020/21 Ready to Wear collection by Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo for Palomo Spain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa