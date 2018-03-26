Panama trained here Monday ahead of a friendly with Switzerland that will give both sides another opportunity to refine their approach for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Central American side, headed to the global tournament for the first time, performed well last Thursday against Denmark on the first stop of their European tour, but lost 1-0 after going down to 10 men thanks to a reckless foul by Blas Perez.

The Swiss, meanwhile, beat Greece 1-0 and will be looking for a second straight win in Tuesday's match.

Panama's coach, Hernan Dario Gomez, said Monday that he will make no changes to the tactical scheme he used against Denmark, as he is committed to sticking with the plan in Russia, where his charges will compete in Group G against Belgium, Tunisia and England.

Switzerland, making their 11th trip to the World Cup, can look forward to facing five-time champions Brazil in the group stage, along with Costa Rica and Serbia

In 2014, the Swiss reached the round of 16 before falling 1-0 to Argentina, the eventual runner-up.

Probable lineups

Switzerland

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schär, Valon Behrami, Ricardo Rodriguez.

Midfielders: Stephan Lichtsteiner, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Blerim Dzemaili.

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic.

Panama

Goalkeeper: Jaime Penedo.

Defenders: Michael Amir Murillo, Harold Cummings, Roman Torres, Fidel Escobar.

Midfielders: Luis Ovalle, Miguel Camargo, Anibal Godoy, Gabriel Gomez, Ricardo Avila.

Forwards: Gabriel Torres.