Dominican Adael Amador Santiago (L) in action against Panamanian Mauricio Pierre Alvarez (R) during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships match between Dominican Republic and Panama at the Kenny Serracin stadium in David, Panama, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Edwin Hidalgo Osorio (L) of Panama in action against Adael Amador Santiago (R) of Dominican Republic during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships match between Dominican Republic and Panama at the Kenny Serracin stadium in David, Panama, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Panama's players celebrate after scoring during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships match between Dominican Republic and Panama at the Kenny Serracin stadium in David, Panama, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Panama remained unbeaten in the Super Round of the U-15 Baseball World Cup, organized by the World Baseball and Softball Confederation, with a 3-2 win against Dominican Republic at the Kenny Serracin stadium in David, Panama on Saturday.

The host team would be now facing off with the United States in the final of the championship.

The Panamanians ended the Super Round with a 4-1 record, the same as the US, while Dominican Republic ended with 1-4.

Panama's top batter was Edwin Hidalgo, going for 2-2, a double, one run scored and two RBIs, while Deyvison De Los Santos, going for 2-2, one double and two RBIs shone for the opponents.

Francisco Cardenas, who allowed four hits and two runs in 5.1 innings, was the winner while Cristofer Gomez took the loss.

The final will take place at the same stadium on Monday.