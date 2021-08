A picture from Jan.31, 2020 shows a Geisha coffee plant in Boquete, on the slopes of the Barú volcano in Chiriquí province, Panama. EFE/FILE/Welcome Velasco

Panama's Geisha has scored the highest at the 25th edition of the international coffee tasting competition and now heads to an auction event where it has previously set a record-breaking price of over $1,000 a pound.

Characterized by floral aromatics as rose and jasmine, fruity hints, and tropical flavors, Geisha is grown Panamanian highlands of Chiriqui, rich in potassium and calcium-rich volcanic soils. EFE