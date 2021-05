Sisters Julia (2L), 6 years old, Valentina (c), three years old, and Heloisa (R), one year old, pose accompanied by her aunt Ana Vitoria (L), 9 years old, in the care of her grandmother Adriana del Rio (2R), in Jundiaí, São Paulo state, Brazil, 13 May 2021 (Issued 25 May 2021). EFE / Sebastiao Moreira

“I lost my dad, my mom and my grandpa in the course of two weeks.” A retelling of the same words can be heard all across Brazil.

Thousands of children have been orphaned by Covid-19, victimized by an overlooked tragedy still unaddressed by public institutions.EFE

