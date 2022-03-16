Commuters approach a bus to get a ride at a transport stop in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 01 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The disastrous economic fallout of Covid-19 pushed some 4.7 million people in Southeast Asia below the “extreme poverty threshold” in 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic era a year ago, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report released Wednesday.

"The pandemic has led to widespread unemployment, worsening inequality, and rising poverty levels, especially among women, younger workers, and the elderly in Southeast Asia," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

The bank said extreme poverty – living on less than $1.90 a day – affected 24.3 million people in the region, or 3.7 percent of the 650 million South Asian residents.

(...)