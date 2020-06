President Xi Jinping talks at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, China September 2018. EFE/ Madoka Ikegami

An African couple wearing masks walk in the African Village part of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 29 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI/Archivo

Nothing has escaped the shake-up of the coronavirus pandemic, not even the seemingly idyllic economic relationship between Africa and China, which has presented cracks under the shadow of Covid-19.

Before the pandemic, Sino-African relations were buoyant with China increasing its influence in a continent traditionally dominated by the United States and Europe.EFE-EPA

