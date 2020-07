A teacher and members of the Vienna Boys' Choir during a rehearsal at the indoor swimming pool of the choir's school in Vienna, Austria, 26 June 2020 (issued 01 July 2020). EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Members of the Vienna Boys' Choir gather around an indoor pool. Their crystal clear soprano and alto voices fill the space with magic as they rehearse a Gregorian chant.

An audience might enjoy the performance in 2021, but the choir will first need state aid to avoid bankruptcy as a result of the coronavirus economic crisis. EFE/EPA

