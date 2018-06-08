Paraguay's Michelle Valiente (L) and Patricia Caballero (R) in action against Venezuela during the beach volleyball competition of the Cochabamba 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jun. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Paraguay's Erika Mongelos (L) and Gabriela Filippo (C) in action against the Colombian team during the beach volleyball competition of the Cochabamba 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jun. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Venezuela's Carlos Rangel (C) and Jose Gomez (R) celebrate a point against Uruguay during the beach volleyball competition of the Cochabamba 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jun. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Paraguay's Michelle Valiente and Patricia Caballero, and Venezuela's Carlos Rangel and Jose Gregorio Gomez won the beach volleyball gold in women's and men's categories, respectively, at the South American Games on Thursday.

The Paraguayan women's team defeated Venezuela's Gabriela Brito and Norisbeth Agudo 2-0 in the finals.

The second team from Paraguay, comprising of Erika Mongelos and Gabriela Filippo, won the bronze, defeating Colombia's Diana Rios and Yuly Ayala 2-1.

The Venezuelan men's team clinched the gold, defeating Uruguay's Gaston Baldi and Hans Hannibal Fuentes 2-1.

Chile's Esteban Grimalt Fuster and Marco Grimalt Krogh won the third place match 2-0 against Bolivia's Andres Serrudo and Rolando Montenegro.