Hundreds of citizens marched on the streets of Lima on Saturday to the cry of "pardon is insult" against a Constitutional Court decision allowing the release of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity.
The demonstrators gathered on San Martin Square in Lima for a peaceful march to reject the constitutional court's decision to accept an appeal that reinstates the pardon granted to Fujimori in 2017 by then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018).
"We want the pardon of criminal Fujimori be revoked and, if he has a health problem, as his family says, then they apply for a humanitarian pardon through the appropriate channel," National Coordinator of Human Rights (CNDDHH) executive secretary Jennie Dador told EFE.