People take part in a protest against the release of former president Alberto Fujimori thanks to a decision by the Constitutional Court, at Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru 17 March 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/Paolo Aguilar

Relatives of the victims who disappeared during the government of Alberto Fujimori, together with other human rights groups, demonstrate against the ruling of the Constitutional Court of Peru to release of former President Fujimori, in Plaza San Martin of Lima, Peru, 19 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Hundreds of citizens marched on the streets of Lima on Saturday to the cry of "pardon is insult" against a Constitutional Court decision allowing the release of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity.

The demonstrators gathered on San Martin Square in Lima for a peaceful march to reject the constitutional court's decision to accept an appeal that reinstates the pardon granted to Fujimori in 2017 by then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018).

"We want the pardon of criminal Fujimori be revoked and, if he has a health problem, as his family says, then they apply for a humanitarian pardon through the appropriate channel," National Coordinator of Human Rights (CNDDHH) executive secretary Jennie Dador told EFE.