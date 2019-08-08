Marilyn Monroe poses for a photograph over a subway ventilation vent in New York. EFE/Archivo/UPI.

Marilyn Monroe performs to American soldiers who were stationed at a Korean military base. EFE/Archivo

Four immortal portraits of Marlyn Monroe will be exhibited together for the first time in Paris, revealing a hidden side to the Hollywood star.

Photographers Sam Shaw, Milton H. Greene, André de Dienes and Bert Stern practically became members of her family.

They portrayed Monroe beyond her extremely sexualized image and their works have never been shown together in the past.

Paris’s Joseph Gallery, in the Le Marais neighborhood, reflects the metamorphosis of the young Norma Jeane into the 20th century icon she became through photographs, magazine covers and movie posters.

De Dienes was the first to immortalize the young woman in 1945 when she was 19 years old and had not yet changed her name to Marilyn Monroe.

The exhibition Divine Marilyn, which takes place 57 years after her death, documents her life through 200 images.

Visitors can see her transformation from an orphan to a smiling teenage girl with curly brown hair and finally as an international star up until weeks before her death.

Photos of her childhood and first sessions as a model are interspersed with documents from the fashion agency where she started her career.

Among them, is a document which lists her measurements and physical attributes and includes a comment which may have led to her famous blonde hairstyle.

It described her tresses as “too curly and undisciplined” and recommended a change of colour.

The exhibition also features images by Greene, a fashion photographer and friend of Monroe with whom she lived for four years.

Shaw spent ten years portraying Monroe’s private life.

His most famous image of the actress struggling to hold down her white dress as it blows in the air from a subway vent also features in the exhibition.

Another room contains portraits taken during her final two photography sessions, taken by Stern in 1962 just weeks before her death.

In them you can see Monroe wearing transparent clothes and no makeup on her body.

"She had a scar and did not want to cover it, he wanted to take the photos naturally," gallery owner Michael Timsit told Efe.

"The photos were presented to Vogue, but being scandalous for the time they could not be published, they had to be redone," he added.

The will run until September 22 in the French capital. EFE-EPA

