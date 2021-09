View of exhibition at the Musée du quai Branly Jacques Chirac on Asian martial arts. EFE/ Museo Quai Branly Jacques Chirac de París

Shaolin monks, samurais and kung fu warriors are the protagonists of the Musée du quai Branly Jacques Chirac new exhibition opening Tuesday on Asian martial arts.

“Ultimate Combat. Asian Martial Arts” displays over 400 ancient and contemporary works retracing the history of the mythology and techniques in martial arts. EFE

