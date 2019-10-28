What would happen if the human race died out this year? A group of artists has explored this premise as part of an exhibition that invites visitors to discover the traces humankind would leave on a hypothetical future if it were to die out in 2019.

The space, called 104, hosts "an exhibition of digital contemporary art abandoned since 2019, after the disappearance of man, in which artworks have continued to function independently, without their creators or their audience," curator Gilles Alvarez told Efe.