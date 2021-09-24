The fight against the crack epidemic in Paris has clouded the atmosphere of the romantic French capital, usually famous for its delicate bakery, butter croissants and the Eiffel tower.
But with a prominent drug addiction problem, more and more so-called "shooting galleries" are opening across the city, infuriating residents who associate them with an increase in crime in their neighborhoods.
The battle against crack is not new in Paris, but it has taken a new dimension since City Council announced the opening of four new places where addicts can buy and inject illegal drugs.
The controversial move, protested by many Parisians, was approved by French President Emmanuel Macron and supported by the central government and NGOs, who say it is the best option to curb addiction.
(...)