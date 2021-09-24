A suspected narcotic user sits on the pavement as local Paris residents hold a placard and blow whistles as they take part in a weekly protest of disgruntled neighborhood residents to confront narcotic users who have established a street encampment on Rue Riquet, straddling Paris' 18th and 19th arrondissement (district) next to the Jardin d'Eole parc in North Paris, France. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A view of the interior of the 'Salle de Consommation a Moindre Risque' dubbed SCMR (Consumption Center at Minimized Risk) run by NGO Gaia staff member Jamel Lazic, in Paris, France. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A view of the interior of the 'Salle de Consommation a Moindre Risque' dubbed SCMR (Consumption Center at Minimized Risk) run by NGO Gaia staff member Jamel Lazic, in Paris, France. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Local Paris residents take part in a weekly protest of disgruntled neighborhood residents to confront narcotic users who have established a street encampment on Rue Riquet, straddling Paris' 18th and 19th arrondissement (district) next to the Jardin d'Eole parc in North Paris, France. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Evening sunlight silhouettes narcotic users sitting across from a street encampment established on Rue Riquet, straddling Paris' 18th and 19th arrondissement (district) next to the Jardin d'Eole parc in North Paris, France. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A view of a street encampment established by narcotic users on Rue Riquet, straddling Paris' 18th and 19th arrondissement (district) next to the Jardin d'Eole parc in North Paris. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

The fight against the crack epidemic in Paris has clouded the atmosphere of the romantic French capital, usually famous for its delicate bakery, butter croissants and the Eiffel tower.

But with a prominent drug addiction problem, more and more so-called "shooting galleries" are opening across the city, infuriating residents who associate them with an increase in crime in their neighborhoods.

The battle against crack is not new in Paris, but it has taken a new dimension since City Council announced the opening of four new places where addicts can buy and inject illegal drugs.

The controversial move, protested by many Parisians, was approved by French President Emmanuel Macron and supported by the central government and NGOs, who say it is the best option to curb addiction.

(...)