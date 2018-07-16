French supporters celebrate at the Arc de Triomphe on top of the Champs-Elysees after France won the 2018 World Cup during the FIFA World Cup 2018 final match between France and Croatia in Paris, France, July 15, 2018. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

The name of parisian subway station 'Champs Elysees Clemenceau' has been changed to 'Deschamps Elysees Clemenceau' as a tribute to French coach Didier Deschamps, the day after France won the FIFA World Cup 2018 final in Paris, France, July 16, 2018. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The name of parisian subway station 'Champs Elysees Clemenceau' has been changed to 'Deschamps Elysees Clemenceau' as a tribute to French coach Didier Deschamps, the day after France won the FIFA World Cup 2018 final in Paris, France, July 16, 2018. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP,) a French state-owned public transport operator, on Monday celebrated the "Bleus" 4-2 victory at the Russia 2018 soccer World Cup final versus Croatia by announcing the renaming of six Metro stations to honor the French national soccer team and its manager, Didier Deschamps.

On Monday morning Paris commuters were surprised to discover the Champs Elysées-Clémenceau station had become -Deschamps Elysées-Clémenceau- a play on words honoring the man who, back in 1998, cinched France's first Soccer World Cup star and 20 years later repeated the feat, in this occasion, leading the French national soccer team to victory.

The French manager has been awarded a second Metro station: -Notre Didier Deschamps- the former Notre-Dame des Champs station although in this case the station's new name will only last today, according to an RATP source contacted by EFE.

The Metro station, Charles de Gaulle-Étoile, has become the -On a 2 Étoiles- station (We have two stars), while the Victor Hugo station is now the -Victor Hugo Lloris- a tip of the hat to the French goalkeeper.

RATP's celebration with a pun continued with the Avron station becoming the -Nous Avron Gagné- (We won) and Bercy station became -Bercy les Bleus- a twist of the tongue on the French "Thank you" (Merci.)

The French squad will return on Monday to be greeted in Paris by French president, Emmanuel Macron.

The head of state will mingle with the crowd along the Champs Elysees on board one of RATP's tourist electric-driven double-deckers whose livery has been completely transformed for this special occasion.