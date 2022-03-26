The head waiter controls the setting of the tables before the lunch service at the restaurant La Tour d'Argent, the oldest establishment in the French capital dating from 1582, in Paris, France, 24 March 2022. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Waiters prepare the tables at the restaurant La Tour d'Argent, the oldest establishment in the French capital dating from 1582, in Paris, France, 24 March 2022. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris’ centuries-old Tour d'Argent restaurant, which once boasted three Michelin stars, is undergoing a profound regeneration as it looks to the future.

The restaurant, which first opened in 1582 and is one of the French capital’s oldest establishments, is looking to “join the 21st century” by renovating and reorganizing its space, which has a privileged view of the Seine river and Notre Dame cathedral, owner André Terrail tells Efe.

The new Tour d'Argent "will of course respect the heritage of the house, with some strong contemporary touches," Terrail says...