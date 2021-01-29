A woman walks next to a closed bookseller kiosk as another is open, along the Seine river, near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

A bookseller stands inside his kiosk as other kiosks are closed, along the Seine river, near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 27 January 2021.EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

A man walks next to closed bookseller kiosks along the Seine river, near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

A woman walks next to an open bookseller kiosk as others are closed, along the Seine river, near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

The scenery along the banks of the Seine in Paris has drastically changed due to the coronavirus pandemic as many of the capital's traditional second-hand booksellers have had their stands closed for months.

The second wave of Covid-19 and the lockdown enforced to control it has forced the so-called bouquinistes to shut their businesses due to a lack of clients, many of which were tourists.

"I continue to open every day because I have two daughters depending on me and I cannot retire yet," bouquiniste Mathias tells Efe.EFE/EPA

jpl/eld