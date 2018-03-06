Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia (L) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol of Spain (C) and San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans of Latvia (R) defends during the first half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Jan. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol reaches to catch the ball during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 26, 2018.

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker reacts during his teams game against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JASON SZENES

France's veteran point guard, Tony Parker, turned back the clock and with 23 points led Spurs to 100-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost their 14th consecutive game.

Parker, who scored 11 points in the first quarter, managed more in the final stretch of the game that went on to decide the Spurs victory.

Having lost eight of the last 10 games, the Spurs (37-27) moved up from sixth to fifth place in the Western Conference, but now it has to face another difficult tour, which could jeopardize its playoff qualification for the first time in 21 seasons.

The Spurs will have to face the Golden state Warriors, current league champions, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, the team with the best record in the league with 15 consecutive wins in their bag.

Spurs forward Latvian Davis Bertans, was the second highest scorer to secure 17 points, while guard Danny Green scored 14 points.

With this victory, the San Antonio team broke a four-game losing streak in their AT&T Center field.

The return of power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who contributed seven points, or Pau Gasol who contributed to merely two goals in the 24 minutes of his play, could not be a winning factor this time.

The elder of the Gasol brothers missed the four field goals he attempted, including a triple attempt, and hit 2-2 from the personnel line.

He captured seven defensive rebounds, gave four assists, recovered two balls, lost three, put two stoppers and committed a personal foul.

While veteran Argentine guard Manu Ginobili, who played for 20 minutes, did not shine in the offensive game, but did participate in the decisive game that led to the Spurs victory.

Ginobili contributed four points, after scoring 1 of 5 field goals, including a three-pointer in three attempts, and 1-1 from the personnel line.

He also captured two defensive rebounds, gave an assist, lost two balls and was awarded three personal fouls.

Marc Gasol scored a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, although in the end they were not enough to avoid defeat.

The Gasol brothers' average led to scoring the last five points for the Grizzlies with a triple and basket with 0.3 seconds left for the game to end.

Marc played 37 minutes in which he scored 8 of 13 field goals, including 3 of 7 triples, and 4 of 5 from the line of personnel, besides giving four assists, recovered a ball, lost two and was given a personal foul.

Along with Gasol, rookie forward Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, one less than his best as a professional, and power forward JaMychal Green managed a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies (18-45).