A movie still provided by Warner Bros. that shows Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in a scene from "The Batman," which will hit theaters in the United States on 4 March 2022. EFE/Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros

A movie still provided by Warner Bros. that shows Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in a scene from "The Batman," which will hit theaters in the United States on 4 March 2022. EFE/Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros

A movie still provided by Warner Bros. that shows Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Robert Pattinson as Batman in a scene from "The Batman," which will hit theaters in the United States on 4 March 2022. EFE/Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros

Young, insecure and filled with self-doubt.

That's how Robert Pattinson describes his embodiment of Gotham City's most famous superhero in "The Batman," a film with the air of a noir thriller that is set to debut in the United States on Friday.

"(My Batman) would be listening to Norwegian black metal or maybe drone techno. That definitely seems like (what) would reflect his mental state," the actor joked in an interview with Efe when imagining what musical tastes his dark take on Bruce Wayne (Batman's real identity) might have.

Warner Bros. Pictures is counting on Matt Reeves' direction and the charisma of Pattinson to help ensure the success of this reboot of the DC Comics franchise, a picture that entertainment magazine Variety says has a whopping $200 million budget.

(...)