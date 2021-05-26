Sequencing the DNA of foods such as olives and grapes using a PCR test is the most reliable way to prevent producers and consumers from being scammed.

Marta Prado, a Spanish researcher at the Nanotechnology Institute (INL) in Braga, northern Portugal, told Efe that her team had just created a fast and effective prototype.

Just like the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test used detect the presence of Covid-19 in a person, the INL research team has developed a kit that is capable of instantly verifying whether a bottle of olive oil or wine is made according to the olive or grape variety referred to on its label.

Olive oil is among the products most susceptible to adulteration, the Spanish scientist said, so the key to fighting fraud and assuring the producer that the variety is correct is "a DNA extraction system from the olive oil itself.”

The project is part of the NANOEATERS initiative for the transfer and valorisation of nanotechnologies to companies, which is 75% financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The ultimate goal is to create a device that can be used by food producers to verify a product’s origins and is designed to identify the DNA sequence of a great variety of plants and species susceptible to adulteration or with a high risk of consumer fraud.

EuroEfe/jt