Brazilian President Michel Temer (R) and Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria (L) greet Brazilian soccer legend Pele (C), during the first day of the World Economic Forum for Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

The president of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab (L) greets Brazilian soccer legend Pele, during the first day of the World Economic Forum for Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Brazilian soccer legend Pele attends the first day of the World Economic Forum for Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Brazilian soccer legend Pele received the 2018 Global Citizens Award here Wednesday on the first day of the World Economic Forum for Latin America in recognition of his "model of fair play" and towering public persona.

Pele embodies "the spirit of that kind of collaborative competition which is what we need in our world," the forum's founder and executive president, Klaus Schwab, said.

"It is for that reason that I feel honored in recognizing his extraordinary achievements as a citizen of the global world," Schwab said.

The 77-year-old soccer icon was part of three World Cup-winning squads for Brazil and scored 1,281 goals in club play.

Since his retirement, Pele has been a goodwill ambassador for UNESCO and the leading global face of soccer.

"This award entails a big responsibility, but it is also a great opportunity," Pele said. "I thank God for making this possible. This is a very important moment for me."

Pele recalled that when he scored his 1,000th goal, he pleaded with society to pay attention to children who are now adults, and took the opportunity to state that "Brazil needs to pay attention to education."

The former soccer star was at the ceremony accompanied by Brazilian President Michel Temer; Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes; Sao Paulo state Gov. Geraldo Alckmin and Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria.