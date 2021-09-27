A locomotive in the workshops of the Uruguayan State Railways Administration in the Peñarol neighborhood, Montevideo. EFE-EPA/ Federico Anfitti

From the tracks of the English trains that forged the identity of a country, with the colors of gold and coal intermingled for 130 years full of glory, Peñarol, a club that has transcended football, was born.

Peñarol, one of Uruguay’s top two clubs alongside arch-rival Nacional, have bagged five Libertadores cups, three Intercontinental trophies and more than 50 local titles across its 130 years that it turns on Tuesday.

But since its inception, when the institution started with cricket it has been more than a mere club; it provided workers and bosses with a shared identity that was shaped in workshops and wagons.EFE

