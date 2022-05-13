A group of 18 penguins have been returned to Atlantic waters off the coast of Argentina after having been rescued and restored to health at an aquarium, the Mundo Marino Foundation said on 13 May 2022. EFETV

A group of 18 penguins have been returned to Atlantic waters off Argentina's coast after having been rescued and restored to health at an aquarium, the Mundo Marino Foundation said Friday.

That waddle of 17 Magellanic penguins (Speniscud magellanicus) and one southern rockhopper penguin (Eudyptes chrysocome), which were released into the wild last week in the seaside town of San Clemente del Tuyu, were suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, hypothermia and parasitism when they were found in several coastal locations of Buenos Aires province between February and April.